Conway city council optimistic for city’s future after proposed changes in city council meeting

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway city council members are looking forward to upcoming changes to the city after Monday night’s city council meeting and  workshop.

The workshop contained a number of items that council members were excited about.

First was further discussion regarding 810 Bowling, which is expected to arrive next year. The council members discussed options to reimburse fees for the construction of the building.

Council members are excited for the opportunity the proposed venue could bring.

"Oh we love it,” Interim City Administrator Adam Emrick said. “We're excited about an opportunity to have a first class facility like 810 bowling. We've seen what 710 bowling offers in North Myrtle Beach. We're happy to finally come to the table with something of this magnitude. It's going to be a great thing for the city of Conway."

Another topic of discussion Monday night was the changing of golf cart laws.

Chief Reginald Gosnell with Conway Police Department made a presentation to council members during the workshop outlining the proposed changes.

Overall, the changes won’t change a whole lot. For the most part they will mimic state code, but they will allow police to enforce a penalty on people who break golf cart laws. Emrick explained.

What we're looking at is an ability to help enforce the laws,” he said. “The state code does not include any penalty. So if you have a law without a penalty, there's not much to do. So our ordinance proposes a $50 fine for a violation, and that gives a little bit of teeth rather than just tell a 14-year-old driving a golf cart to go home, we can go talk to their parents and at least give a threat of a $50 fine if they do it again. So it's a mechanism to bring more people into enforcement."

One more item council members discussed was Little Free Libraries. They’re wooden structures shaped like birdhouses that go on front lawns of residences. The idea is that people can put books in them for anyone to come take, and in return, the people who take books could have the option of adding books.

"We're writing into our ordinance based on tonight's meeting book exchange use as a defined use and then those are allowed in front yards whereas before, they would not have been allowed," Emrick said.

All three of these items were merely discussed during workshop, so they will continue to be discussed in future Conway city council meetings.

