Conway city council optimistic for city’s future after proposed changes in city council meeting

WMBF News has obtained a copy of the email from a former Florence One School Board member that contains what some are calling “a racially insensitive comment.”More >>
A man robbed the Yogi Mini-Mart in Lamar Monday night before fleeing the scene, according to Investigator David Nichols with the Lamar Police Department. The incident occurred at approximately 11:54 p.m. The suspect remains at large as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lamar Police Department at 843-326-5551.More >>
Two men at Broadway at the Beach were pepper sprayed by security guards after being asked to leave a club Sunday morning, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday in regards to a reported assault in the parking lot. Upon arrival, three men were sitting on the ground handcuffed after being detained by security.More >>
Conway city council members are looking forward to upcoming changes to the city after Monday night’s city council meeting and workshop. The workshop contained a number of items the council members were excited about. First was further discussion regarding 810 Bowling, which is expected to arrive next year.More >>
A Conway man has been arrested and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, among other charges, related to an October 14 incident in Myrtle Beach, according to a Horry County Police incident report.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.More >>
She wasn't a castaway on an island lost at sea. No loneliness. No despair. Just pure childhood wonder. And now, that wonder has paid off -- 29 years later.More >>
A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby and left the child on a woman's doorstep.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>