Suspect arrested in fatal Freemont Road area shooting in Longs

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Longs that claimed the life of a Florida man.

According to Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, 39-year-old Anthony Bellamy is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Bellamy is charged in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting in the area of Freemont Road in Longs that left 41-year-old Jason Sprott, of Jacksonville, Florida, dead.

An HCPD incident report states officers first responded to Freemont Road due to a 911 hang-up. When dispatch replayed the tape, they heard a woman asking someone in the background “Who got shot in the front?”

When police arrived to the scene on Freemont Road, they saw an older model grey Chevy Tahoe parked in the driveway. According to the report, the victim was inside the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they heard a couple of shots coming from Elbow Road. Then, they saw the victim driving the vehicle before jumping a ditch and running into the neighbor’s driveway, according to the incident report.

The vehicle’s passenger-side window was busted open so the witnesses could check on the victim.

According to police, witnesses would not cooperate with giving all details to the incident. The report stated the victim appeared to have three gunshot wounds.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.