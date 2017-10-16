Longs man, 17-year-old arrested in fatal Longs area shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Longs man, 17-year-old arrested in fatal Longs area shooting

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Anthony Bellamy (JRLDC)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have arrested an additional suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Longs that claimed the life of a Florida man.

According to Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, a 17-year-old male from Longs was arrested and charged with murder.

39-year-old Anthony Bellamy was also arrested and has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both suspects are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Bellamy and the minor are charged in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting in the area of Freemont Road in Longs that left 41-year-old Jason Sprott, of Jacksonville, Florida, dead.

An HCPD incident report states officers first responded to Freemont Road due to a 911 hang-up. When dispatch replayed the tape, they heard a woman asking someone in the background “Who got shot in the front?”

When police arrived to the scene on Freemont Road, they saw an older model grey Chevy Tahoe parked in the driveway. According to the report, the victim was inside the vehicle. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police they heard a couple of shots coming from Elbow Road. Then, they saw the victim driving the vehicle before jumping a ditch and running into the neighbor’s driveway, according to the incident report.

The vehicle’s passenger-side window was busted open so the witnesses could check on the victim.

According to police, witnesses would not cooperate with giving all details to the incident. The report stated the victim appeared to have three gunshot wounds.

