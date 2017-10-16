Emails spell out what some call 'a racially insensitive comment' from former FSD1 board member

An email obtained by WMBF News contains what some are calling a "racially insensitive comment." (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News has obtained a copy of the email from a former Florence One School Board member that contains what some are calling “a racially insensitive comment.”

The Aug. 29 email was from Glenn Odom a 25-year sitting board member and policy maker up until weeks ago.

In the document addressed to the superintendent secretary Kim Hoffman, some members of the board are referred to as “darkies.”

The email is signed with Odom’s name and comes from his work email. He is a lawyer at McGowan Law in Florence.

“It is not acceptable to reference any African-American in such context. It is offensive, it is disparaging, insulting and demeaning,” Florence One Board of Trustee Elder Alexis Pipkins said.

Pipkins said the date of the email reflects a trip to Marion County that board members were going to take. Pipkins said Odom wrote this email because he could not drive at night.

Odom declined to comment when contacted by WMBF News.

In Odom's resignation letter, he stated his decision was due to living out of the district he was elected to represent and not because of the email.

Florence One Board Chairman Barry Townsend condemned the email on Oct. 13.

Pipkins is calling for a shift in the way items like this are handled because he feels it wasn’t dealt with in a transparent manner.

“I’m concerned with how the board leadership handled this and how they attempted to not present the information to all the board members at the same time,” Pipkins said.

He added it was more than 20 days before all board members were alerted to the email.

