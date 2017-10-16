Florence Civic Center construction running smoothly

A man riding his bicycle through Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach Thursday night was reportedly targeted by a van twice before it fled the scene, according to an incident report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A man riding his bicycle through Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach Thursday night was reportedly targeted by a van twice before it fled the scene, according to an incident report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Another option for family fun could soon be coming to the city if plans for 810 Bowling are approved. The developer of the bowling alley already owns one location called 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach. This new location is expected to be developed along US-501 near CresCom Bank, Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University.More >>
Another option for family fun could soon be coming to the city if plans for 810 Bowling are approved. The developer of the bowling alley already owns one location called 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach. This new location is expected to be developed along US-501 near CresCom Bank, Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University.More >>
Nine candidates will be vying for three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council on Nov. 7.More >>
Nine candidates will be vying for three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council on Nov. 7.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Longs that claimed the life of a Florida man.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Longs that claimed the life of a Florida man.More >>
Construction is right on schedule for the new additions to the Florence Civic Center. One of the new additions to the $15 million expansion is the 5,000-square-foot commercial kitchen.More >>
Construction is right on schedule for the new additions to the Florence Civic Center. One of the new additions to the $15 million expansion is the 5,000-square-foot commercial kitchen.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
The City of Auburn and Bruster’s Ice Cream are sharing their condolences after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a grease trap on Saturday, Oct. 14.More >>
The legend of the large cat on the prowl in north Mississippi remains strong. A second person has come forward with more proof that there is definitely something to the story.More >>
The legend of the large cat on the prowl in north Mississippi remains strong. A second person has come forward with more proof that there is definitely something to the story.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>
No verdict was reached in the trial of Quinton Tellis, who is accused in the 2014 murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers.More >>