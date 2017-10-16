Florence Civic Center construction running smoothly

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Construction is right on schedule for the new additions to the Florence Civic Center.

One of the most prized parts of the $15 million expansion is the 5,000-square-foot commercial kitchen.

A lot of the facility is still under construction, but the kitchen has been finished since September and is already helping to provide a higher culinary service to patrons.

Staff said the old kitchen didn’t have enough space or the correct gear to keep up with the influx of demand being put in the facility.

“We were bumping into each other constantly. The equipment, we had to do things in several batches to make it. Someone would be standing at an oven for three or four hours to get food done. With the new equipment, we can get everything done in one batch. It should cut down on our labor,” said executive chef Tim Carter.

A total of 25,000 square feet is being added onto the existing facility. In addition, six new meeting rooms are being added, bringing the total number of convention areas to nine.

Also, a grassy courtyard is being added. Staff said that addition will provide more room for outdoor actives.

Construction is set to be finished in the spring of 2018.

