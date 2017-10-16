Pennsylvania man dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Pennsylvania man has died more than a week after being involved in a motorcycle crash in North Myrtle Beach, according to information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 at S.C. 90 and Bayberry Road in North Myrtle Beach.

The victim, 69-year-old Robert Shaffer, of the borough of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, died a few minutes before 4 p.m. Monday, Fowler said.

He added the victim died of multiple trauma and the death was accidental.

