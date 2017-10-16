Carolina Forest woman concerned after Halloween decorations vandalized

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman who lives in Carolina Forest is asking for help after the Halloween decorations in her front yard were vandalized over the weekend.

“I walked up and I’m like, somebody was here. They slashed open the pumpkin's face; they hit it a lot. The pumpkins were thrown at the house and the bushes,” said Kaila Rodrigues.

She said it happened Saturday night when she, her husband and three kids weren’t home.

“People can say, 'Oh yeah, we can buy more.' We aren’t buying more. I took everything down and threw it in the trash,” Rodrigues said.

It may seem small to others, but to Rodrigues, it means much more.

“I was angry; I was really mad. It’s for my kids. If I didn’t have kids, I probably wouldn’t decorate, but it’s for my kids, not for me, and my middle child was heartbroken," she said. "My 4-year-old is special needs, so he doesn’t talk a lot, maybe 20 words, had to have speech therapy for three years, he is losing vision in his left eye. I mean he was heartbroken. He just started screaming and crying."

Rodrigues said her son picked out a pumpkin and he wanted to make it a Minion, which he pronounces "Mee mee."

The Horry County Police Department's crime map lists “malicious damage to property” for Rodrigues’ address.

“I called the police, they said an officer would be out. I got a phone call from an officer; he said it's that time of year," she said. "He was nice. I mean, he was courteous to me, I was courteous to him, but if you’re saying it’s that time of year, you’re giving kids the initiative to come back out and keep doing it. It is sad everyone has to have cameras, lock their doors, have alarms. It's completely different now.”

Rodrigues shared the pictures on her Facebook page as well and is hoping her neighborhood keeps an eye out even more now.

She said she also now plans to buy a whole new surveillance system for the front and back of the house.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.