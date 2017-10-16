Man charged in deadly Conway bank robbery waives right to a speedy trial

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The suspect accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August has waived his right to a speedy trial.

According to documents filed Monday in federal court in Florence, defendant Brandon Council chose to waive his right to a speedy trial and “have my case continued beyond the next term of court.”

A court scheduled filed last week stated jury selection in Council’s case could begin on Thursday, Oct. 26.

According to the motion for a continuance, Council’s attorney stated that since the case involves the possibility of the death penalty, the case should be continued.

“In this case, due to the nature of the prosecution, or the existence of novel questions of fact or law, it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial or trial itself within the time limits set by the Speedy Trial Act,” court documents stated.

Council faces two counts of murder in connection with the Aug. 21 CresCom Bank robbery. He is accused of killing Donna Major, 59, of Conway, and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36, of Green Sea, during the robbery.

