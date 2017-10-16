City council candidates: Dunham wants to make Myrtle Beach ‘fun, safe, clean and affordable’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ann Dunham is a Florida native, who has lived in Myrtle Beach since 1976.

She came to South Carolina to attend the University of South Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in management. She is married with two grown children.

Dunham worked in property management and rentals within Myrtle Beach before purchasing an office support services company in 2001. She's served as an Horry County Adopt-A-Highway coordinate for four years, organizing group cleanups along the roadways.

She is running on the campaign slogan "Let's make Myrtle Beach fun, safe, clean and affordable!"

Dunham on redevelopment:

Dunham said she's not opposed to business incentives, if handled correctly, but she is opposed to the city using eminent domain to take over businesses operating viably. She added she'd like to see a staff person in the city who ushers people through processes like getting a business license.

"I believe in minimal interference by government. I feel like if we can change our reputation by being more safe and we can be affordable and clean - going to have clean beaches; we need to clean up our ocean - and if we have free parking, then we can bring people back and development will automatically occur like it's doing in North Myrtle Beach," she said.

Dunham also said redevelopment is wrapped into being an affordable destination, offering free parking and keeping the beaches clean. She added safety is paramount.

Dunham on public safety:

Dunham wants to increase police officers' salaries. She said that could help morale and lead to departmental longevity and retention.

She said she'd like to cut back on neighborhood watches to make more officers available on the ground. If elected, Dunham first wants to go over the public safety packets distributed last week at the city council meeting. Those packets detail plans to add 70 police positions over seven years.

"They indicate how many visitors and residents we have and then they indicate, by authority, how many sworn officers we need, which his 1.9 per 1,000, and if you do the math on that, what they're proposing is actually to keep us at the level that we're at as far as being way understaffed," Dunham said. "So they're looking at approaching the average levels that we need in seven years. That is very worrisome. So the plan is to keep us understaffed and that's just not acceptable to me."

For Dunham's full answers to the questions, watch the clips above.

