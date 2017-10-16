Nine candidates vying for three seats on Myrtle Beach City Council

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Nine candidates will be vying for three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council on Nov. 7.

WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline will be profiling all nine of the candidates beginning Monday and running daily through Thursday, Oct. 26.

The candidates will be asked about public safety in Myrtle Beach, downtown redevelopment and why they would be the best candidate to represent the city.

The profiles will run Oct. 16 through Oct. 26, beginning daily at 5 p.m. The nine candidates for Myrtle Beach City Council are:

Ann Dunham

Matthew Hardee

Mike Hobeika

Mike Lowder

Brooks Myers

Gregg Smith

Keith VanWinkle

Jackie Vereen

Randal Wallace

