Man charged after being found with gun following issuing of 'shelter in place' at CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - According to a report filed by Conway police, three shots were fired in the area of Live Oak and Leonard Avenue in Conway around 3:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Approximately 40 minutes later, a “shelter in place” order was given at Coastal Carolina University. The order was placed on the school’s social media channels shortly before 4 p.m.

Everyone on campus was told to shelter in place until further notice.

The report by the Conway Police Department states there were no suspects or victims located when they arrived in the area of Live Oak and Leonard Avenue.

Shortly after the incident Friday afternoon, Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter said there was an incident near Bayside Avenue in which a person was shot. While someone was driving the victim to the hospital, they stopped on the back side of campus for reasons unknown, she added.

Twenty eight-year-old Brian Canty, of Georgetown, was arrested while attempting to get the shooting victim to the hospital, according to the police report. He was reportedly located in Sanctuary Hall on CCU's campus while in possession of a handgun.

Canty, the report says, is charged with possession of marijuana, illegal possession of a weapon, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute near a school.

A WMBF News crew on campus captured video of police taking a man into custody. At this time, it is unknown if that person is Brian Canty or if that person is connected to the reported shooting.

Conway police are still looking for the shooter from Live Oak and Leonard Avenue.

