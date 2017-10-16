Water leak complaint leads to discovery of marijuana grow operation, man wanted for attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A water leak complaint at a Myrtle Beach hotel led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation by a man wanted for attempted murder, according to an incident report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Kevin Daniel Fayson, 28 of Baltimore, has been charged with manufacturing/possession of schedule I,II,III or Flunitrazepam or Analogue with the intent to distribute, possession of weapon during violent crime and attempted murder.

Officers responded to 7500 North Ocean Boulevard on October 13 in reference to a maintenance worker stating that marijuana was being grown in one of the units. The hotel reportedly received a complaint on October 13 in regards to a water leak on the fourth floor of the building. The maintenance worker had to make sure there was no water damage to the apartments below the room where the water leak originated, which led to the discovery of six marijuana plants, the incident report states.

Law enforcement apprehended Fayson when he arrived back on the property. It was soon discovered that the suspect had a warrant for attempted murder related to a July 10, 2017 incident at Wayside Road in Conway.

In that incident, Fayson allegedly fired at a victim sitting on a porch, striking him before fleeing the scene toward a white Lexus, according to Horry County Police.

In addition to the marijuana plants discovered at the hotel, extension cords were discovered hanging from the ceiling and set up with industrial lights. Reflective solar mats were also hanging on the bathroom doors and walls. Chemicals commonly used to help with the growth of marijuana plants were also discovered in a cabinet drawer, according to the incident report.

Fayson is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.

