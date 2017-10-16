Shooting victim reportedly checks self into ER with multiple gunshot wounds; NC man charged with attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with attempted murder, among other charges, related to an Oct 2, 2016 incident on Stafford Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Alexander Lamont Grissett, 20 of Supply, North Carolina, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, common law conspiracy defined, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted armed robbery and discharging firearms into a dwelling.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Oct 2, 2016, officers responded to the area of Stafford Drive in regards to a shots fired complaint. Upon arriving on scene, Grissett along with another individual, were standing in front of a residence where the shots reportedly originated from. The officers did not observe any damage to the suspect’s vehicle parked in the driveway or to the residence itself. As the investigation continued, officers noticed several spots of blood on the roadway opposite of the suspect’s residence, the incident report states.

A black 2005 Cadillac CTS was also parked on that same side of the road. The suspect stated that the vehicle belonged to a female friend who was traveling out-of-state. Officers then reportedly noticed more blood inside the rear seat of the vehicle, as well as several other miscellaneous items of clothing on the ground. A purse outside the driver side door of the vehicle also appeared to be covered in blood, according to the incident report.

The victim reportedly had checked into the ER for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

