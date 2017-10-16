Shooting victim reportedly checks self into ER with multiple gunshot wounds; NC man charged with attempted murder

A water leak complaint at a Myrtle Beach hotel led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation by a man wanted for attempted murder, according to an incident report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder, among other charges, related to an October 2 incident on Stafford Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department.
A man riding his bicycle through Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach Thursday night was reportedly targeted by a van twice before it fled the scene, according to an incident report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the victim stated he was riding his bicycle through Futrell Park where he observed a van revving its engine. The victim reported that the van had its headlights off and a side door open.
A man riding his bicycle through Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach Thursday night was reportedly targeted by a van twice before it fled the scene, according to an incident report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Another option for family fun could soon be coming to the city if plans for 810 Bowling are approved. The developer of the bowling alley already owns one location called 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach. This new location is expected to be developed along US-501 near CresCom Bank, Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University.
Surfside Beach is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. It’s been exactly one year since the category 1 storm flattened dunes and destroyed the town’s iconic pier.
“It was far more severe than I expected it to be,” said Gary Lashua.
Surfside Beach resident, Gary Lashua, rode out the storm at his home
“It was far more severe than I expected it to be,” said Gary Lashua.
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.
The toddlers, Jakarter and Keyaunte, were found with burns on their body from the stove after their mother, Lamora Williams, said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.
Residents said Nicole Curtis and her company, Detroit Renovations, have blown off a promise to restore a home, and that controversy could end up in the courtroom.
