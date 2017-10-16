Van reportedly attempts to strike cyclist twice before fleeing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man riding his bicycle through Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach Thursday night was reportedly targeted by a van twice before it fled the scene, according to an incident report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the victim stated he was riding his bicycle through Futrell Park where he observed a van revving its engine. The victim reported that the van had its headlights off and a side door open. The victim also stated that the van exited Carver Street Apartments at a high rate of speed traveling northbound on King Street, while the victim began traveling eastbound on Graham Ave when the van began accelerating straight towards him, the incident report states.

The victim jumped off his bicycle to avoid the van; the van then reportedly struck the bicycle. The van reversed in order to loosen the bicycle from underneath the vehicle and then attempted to hit the victim and his bicycle again, according to the incident report.

The victim stated that the occupants of the van were laughing while they were attempting to hit him. Although unable to see the faces of the suspects, the victim believed they were female by the sound of their voices. The van was last seen speeding off toward Dunbar Street.

Because the incident appeared to be intentional, it is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

There is no suspect information at this time.

