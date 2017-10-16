Plans for new bowling alley to be presented before Conway city council tonight

A man riding his bicycle through Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach Thursday night was reportedly targeted by a van twice before it fled the scene, according to an incident report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the victim stated he was riding his bicycle through Futrell Park where he observed a van revving its engine. The victim reported that the van had its headlights off and a side door open.More >>
Another option for family fun could soon be coming to the city if plans for 810 Bowling are approved. The developer of the bowling alley already owns one location called 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach. This new location is expected to be developed along US-501 near CresCom Bank, Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University.More >>
Surfside Beach is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. It’s been exactly one year since the category 1 storm flattened dunes and destroyed the town’s iconic pier.
“It was far more severe than I expected it to be,” said Gary Lashua.
Surfside Beach resident, Gary Lashua, rode out the storm at his homeMore >>
With less than a month until election day, candidates for Myrtle Beach City Council took the stage at the Market Common Recreation Center to discuss their ideas for the city. Only seven out of the nine candidates were able to attend the event on Sunday. The candidates discussed a wide range of topics, from crime and businesses, to tourism and parking.More >>
A three-car accident involving a Coast RTA bus has closed portions of Highway 501 northbound at Robert Grissom Parkway. According to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, there are multiple patients, however, no one is believed to have serious injuries. No one was trapped. Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
The toddlers, Jakarter and Keyaunte, were found with burns on their body from the stove after their mother, Lamora Williams, said she left them home with a family member for at least 11 hours.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
Harris Teeter officials say a disgruntled contractor sprayed what investigators told employees was apparently feces on produce at a West Ashley Harris Teeter.More >>
