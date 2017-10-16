Plans for new bowling alley presented to Conway City Council

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Another option for family fun could soon be coming to the city if plans for 810 Bowling are approved.

The developer of the bowling alley already owns one location called 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach. This new location is expected to be developed along US-501 near CresCom Bank, Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University.

Conway City Councilman William Goldfinch said this bowling alley, if approved by council, will give the people in Conway more options when it comes to family entertainment. Michael Siniscalchi, developer of the project and owner of 710 Bowling, said he is looking to bring the upscale bowling environment that you only see in large cities here to the beach.

"Our mission is to take that experience and make it accessible to a lot more people in other areas where they can have a fun night out in a nice environment, get great service, have great food, and get that with a reasonable price tag,” said Siniscalchi.

The property currently belongs to Horry County, but one of the things being discussed at tonight’s city council meeting will be annexing the property into Conway ownership.

This will give families more inland more accessibility to Siniscalchi’s bowling business without having to travel very far, according to Goldfinch.

"I think the greatest benefit is it's one more thing, one more entity, one more activity that enhances the overall quality of life for folks who live in Conway,” Goldfinch said, “They can do something really fun with their family right here in Conway."

The location in North Myrtle Beach offers bowling, games like air hockey and billiards, a bar and restaurant, and the 810 Bowling location is expected to be similar, just a little smaller.

Vice President of Economic Development and Government Affairs, Gary Lee, with the Conway Chamber of Commerce said he thinks the project is phenomenal and described it as “the bowling alley of all bowling alleys.”

Lee said the facility will revitalize the social impact of people having it be a place of social interaction rather than video games.

The developer as well as the city of Conway looked at all possible locations for the development, but this location seemed to be the best fit, according to Lee.

The first reading of the ordinance will be presented before council tonight at the Conway City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.

