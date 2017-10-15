Surfside Beach residents reflect on Hurricane Matthew one year later

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside Beach is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. It’s been exactly one year since the category 1 storm flattened dunes and destroyed the town’s iconic pier.

“It was far more severe than I expected it to be,” said Gary Lashua.

Surfside Beach resident, Gary Lashua, rode out the storm at his home.

“There were moments when we said oh we may have made a mistake,” said Lashua. “It caused a lot of widespread damage.”

The storm damaged Lashua’s yard.

“We had an old oak tree which was estimated at about 200 years old. It was very large the girth was very wide,” said Lashua.

That tree ripped the power lines from his house and blocked his driveway.

“It ripped up the root system. And our septic system was ripped up as well by the root system,” said Lashua.

Although his yard was a mess, Lashua considers himself lucky.

“If it had fallen towards the house.. it probably would have cut our house in half,” he said.

Lashua said the town was quick to react after the storm, clearing the streets and yards just days later.

The clean up continues in Surfside Beach. Beach renourishment was completed earlier this month, but the pier is still a constant reminder, of the severity of Hurricane Matthew.

