TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car accident involving Coast RTA bus closes - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car accident involving Coast RTA bus closes portions of Highway 501

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Holly DeLoache) (Source: Holly DeLoache)
(Source: Holly DeLoache) (Source: Holly DeLoache)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A three-car accident involving a Coast RTA bus has closed portions of Highway 501 northbound at Robert Grissom Parkway.

According to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, there are multiple patients, however, no one is believed to have serious injuries.

No one was trapped. 

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Surfside Beach residents reflect on Hurricane Matthew one year later

    Surfside Beach residents reflect on Hurricane Matthew one year later

    Monday, October 16 2017 5:41 AM EDT2017-10-16 09:41:42 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    Surfside Beach is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. It’s been exactly one year since the category 1 storm flattened dunes and destroyed the town’s iconic pier.

    “It was far more severe than I expected it to be,” said Gary Lashua.

    Surfside Beach resident, Gary Lashua, rode out the storm at his home

    More >>

    Surfside Beach is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. It’s been exactly one year since the category 1 storm flattened dunes and destroyed the town’s iconic pier.

    “It was far more severe than I expected it to be,” said Gary Lashua.

    Surfside Beach resident, Gary Lashua, rode out the storm at his home

    More >>

  • Residents attend Myrtle Beach City Council Candidate debate

    Residents attend Myrtle Beach City Council Candidate debate

    Sunday, October 15 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-10-16 01:55:59 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    With less than a month until election day, candidates for Myrtle Beach City Council took the stage at the Market Common Recreation Center to discuss their ideas for the city. Only seven out of the nine candidates were able to attend the event on Sunday. The candidates discussed a wide range of topics, from crime and businesses, to tourism and parking.

    More >>

    With less than a month until election day, candidates for Myrtle Beach City Council took the stage at the Market Common Recreation Center to discuss their ideas for the city. Only seven out of the nine candidates were able to attend the event on Sunday. The candidates discussed a wide range of topics, from crime and businesses, to tourism and parking.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car accident involving Coast RTA bus closes portions of Highway 501

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car accident involving Coast RTA bus closes portions of Highway 501

    Sunday, October 15 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-10-16 00:57:23 GMT
    (Source: Holly DeLoache)(Source: Holly DeLoache)

    A three-car accident involving a Coast RTA bus has closed portions of Highway 501 northbound at Robert Grissom Parkway. According to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, there are multiple patients, however, no one is believed to have serious injuries. No one was trapped.  Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story. 

    More >>

    A three-car accident involving a Coast RTA bus has closed portions of Highway 501 northbound at Robert Grissom Parkway. According to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, there are multiple patients, however, no one is believed to have serious injuries. No one was trapped.  Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly