TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car accident involving Coast RTA bus closes portions of Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A three-car accident involving a Coast RTA bus has closed portions of Highway 501 northbound at Robert Grissom Parkway.

According to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, there are multiple patients, however, no one is believed to have serious injuries.

No one was trapped.

