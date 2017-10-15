FCSO investigating Lake City shooting that hospitalized two

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot in Lake City this afternoon, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Salters Street. A previous report of three victims was found to be false.

At this time in the investigation, no further details are available. If you have any information, please call the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 843-665-2121.

Check back here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.