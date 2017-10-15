Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon to affect traffic next Sunday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon to affect traffic next Sunday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook Page) (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook Page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 8th annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon is next Sunday, October 22.

The 13.1 mile race starts at Coastal Grand Mall at 7:00 a.m. and ends at Plyler Park on the Boardwalk.

Approximately 5,000 runners are expected to participate between the marathon, Coastal 5K, and one-mile Doggie Dash, which all take place that weekend.

Traffic will be affected during the mini marathon. Runners start at Coastal Grand Mall, turn onto Seaboard Street, and spend about 5.5 miles on Robert Grissom Parkway.

Highway 17 will not be affected.

