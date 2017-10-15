Myrtle Beach residents bring awareness to suicide and mental illness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dozens of people packed Broadway at the Beach on Saturday for the annual Out of the Darkness walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention. The walk was organized by leaders from The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The AFSP raises money for new research, educational programs, and to support survivors of suicide loss. Their goal is to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025. Saturday’s walk raised over 14-thousand dollars.

“The suicide rate in our country today has escalated. People that have stress and become depressed and are looking for help and they don’t know where to go to find it. A lot of times people that notice this about somebody, they need to reach out and give them a hand and talk to them and get them to the right location to get the right attention,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes.

According to DHEC, from 2011 to 2015 suicide was the second leading cause of death in South Carolina. The state ranks 28th in the nation for suicide deaths according to the United States Health Foundation.

Many people who came out for the walk today have been affected by suicide.

“I have struggled with suicide and depression being bipolar. All of my adolescence and adult life. I have had several suicide attempts I came very close three years ago. And it woke my eyes up to we all have a purpose here and that’s what this is about is letting everyone know you’re here for a reason and you have to stay here,” said Brandy Ebert.

