Myrtle Beach residents bring awareness to suicide and mental illness

Three people were shot in Lake City this afternoon, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is still in the early stages, and no additional information is available at this time. Check back for more information.More >>
A Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Saturday, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was not at fault, as he was struck after the other vehicle ran a red light. Both the deputy and the other driver were uninjured. The accident happened around the intersection of Center Road and Bobo Newsom Highway.More >>
Dozens of people packed Broadway at the Beach on Saturday for the annual Out of the Darkness walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention. The walk was organized by leaders from The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.More >>
Two people are behind bars after they allegedly stole a car from a couple who offered to make them dinner, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. According to the report, the victims, a husband and wife who recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Kentucky, met the suspects on the beach on September 28. The two couples agreed to split the cost of a hotel room for that night. Shortly after, they all drove to pick up some groceries.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The fate of a man accused of burning a Mississippi teen alive now rests in the hands of the jury.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
