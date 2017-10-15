They offer to cook dinner for couple they 'felt sorry for,' seconds later that couple steals their car

Two people are behind bars after they allegedly stole a car from a couple who offered to make them dinner, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report. According to the report, the victims, a husband and wife who recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Kentucky, met the suspects on the beach on September 28. The two couples agreed to split the cost of a hotel room for that night. Shortly after, they all drove to pick up some groceries.More >>
A vehicle struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on Highway 501 in the Lake Busbee area at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning, according to SCHP.More >>
Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen threw five touchdowns to lead the Red Wolves to a 51-17 victory over Coastal Carolina Saturday evening at Centennial Bank Stadium.More >>
A Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Saturday, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was not at fault, as he was struck after the other vehicle ran a red light. Both the deputy and the other driver were uninjured. The accident happened around the intersection of Center Road and Bobo Newsom Highway.More >>
Fire crews are working to battle a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire is located at 3860 Camden Drive. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>
Two men who hiked for miles expecting a grim discovery were met with a joyful one instead.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The New Orleans office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a missing child case. Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci, 12, was reported missing from the French Quarter on Thursday around midnight. Moreci is about 5’3” tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.More >>
