They offer to cook dinner for couple they 'felt sorry for,' seconds later that couple steals their car

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people are behind bars after they allegedly stole a car from a couple who offered to make them dinner, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

According to the report, the victims, a husband and wife who recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Kentucky, met the suspects on the beach on September 28.

The two couples agreed to split the cost of a hotel room for that night. Shortly after, they all drove to pick up some groceries. The report states the victims “felt sorry for the other couple and wanted to cook dinner for them.”

The husband went into the store and left the others waiting in the car, as the male suspect stated he was “not allowed” to go into the store. The male suspect then asked the husband to leave the keys in the car so the air conditioning would stay on.

He then asked the wife, who was also waiting the car, if she could go into the store to get him a drink.

The victims stated when they walked back outside, their car was gone.

An employee of the grocery store stated she witnessed the victim’s vehicle “speed off from the location squealing tires.”

33-year-old Lesslee Estelle Brock was identified as a suspect after her ID was found in the hotel room the four rented.

The male suspect, 31-year-old William Keith Graves, was identified after a copy of his ID was printed out by hotel staff, as he was the registered owner of the room. 

They have both been charged with grand larceny.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

