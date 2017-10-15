FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Monday, Followed by Fall(ing) Tempera - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Monday, Followed by Fall(ing) Temperatures

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Connect
Monday Morning Monday Morning
Sprinkles before Lunchtime West of I-95 Sprinkles before Lunchtime West of I-95
Rain in Florence by Noon Rain in Florence by Noon
Rainy Ride home by 4 to 5pm. Rain stretches into inland Horry County Rainy Ride home by 4 to 5pm. Rain stretches into inland Horry County
Rain Arrives in the Grand Strand After Sunset Rain Arrives in the Grand Strand After Sunset

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A cold front is poised to put an end to our summer weather trend tomorrow. 

Starting Monday morning, clouds continue to fill in with warmer temperatures near 70. By about 10AM, expect light rain beginning in Hartsville, Darlington and areas west of I-95.

More showers increase in coverage through the afternoon across both Florence and stretch into Marion County and Inland Horry County by dinner time. Rain is not expected to arrive on the beaches until after sunset, closer to 8PM

The showers completely clear out overnight into Tuesday morning, where we will notice cool temperatures in play through the rest of the week. Highs will be close to 70, while overnight temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s.

As high pressure remains in firm control, expect rain free conditions from Tuesday all the way through next weekend.  

Powered by Frankly