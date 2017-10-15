FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Monday, Followed by Fall(ing) Temperatures

Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen threw five touchdowns to lead the Red Wolves to a 51-17 victory over Coastal Carolina Saturday evening at Centennial Bank Stadium.More >>
Arkansas State quarterback Justice Hansen threw five touchdowns to lead the Red Wolves to a 51-17 victory over Coastal Carolina Saturday evening at Centennial Bank Stadium.More >>
A Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Saturday, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was not at fault, as he was struck after the other vehicle ran a red light. Both the deputy and the other driver were uninjured. The accident happened around the intersection of Center Road and Bobo Newsom Highway.More >>
A Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Saturday, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was not at fault, as he was struck after the other vehicle ran a red light. Both the deputy and the other driver were uninjured. The accident happened around the intersection of Center Road and Bobo Newsom Highway.More >>
Fire crews are working to battle a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire is located at 3860 Camden Drive. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Fire crews are working to battle a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire is located at 3860 Camden Drive. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and injured on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens Saturday morning, confirmed an official with SCHP.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and injured on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens Saturday morning, confirmed an official with SCHP.More >>
Many questions remained after the departure of a high-ranking Horry County Police Department employee this summer.More >>
Many questions remained after the departure of a high-ranking Horry County Police Department employee this summer.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Two men who hiked for miles expecting a grim discovery were met with a joyful one instead.More >>
Two men who hiked for miles expecting a grim discovery were met with a joyful one instead.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>