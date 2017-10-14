TROPICS: Ophelia upgraded to Category 3, and the 6th Major Hurricane of Season

A Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Saturday, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy was not at fault, as he was struck after the other vehicle ran a red light. Both the deputy and the other driver were uninjured. The accident happened around the intersection of Center Road and Bobo Newsom Highway.More >>
Fire crews are working to battle a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire is located at 3860 Camden Drive. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and injured on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens Saturday morning, confirmed an official with SCHP.More >>
Many questions remained after the departure of a high-ranking Horry County Police Department employee this summer.More >>
One person is in critical condition after an early morning wreck on Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The vehicle was overturned and the patient had to be extricated. The patient was then transported by helicopter to the hospital. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
