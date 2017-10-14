TROPICS: Ophelia upgraded to Category 3, and the 6th Major Hurricane of Season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to churn, as Hurricane Ophelia has been upgraded to a Category 3 storm about 850 miles off the coast of Portugal.

As of Saturday evening, it has winds of 115 MPH and its outer bands are impacting the southern Azores Islands with strong winds. It poses NO threat to us here in the Grand Strand.

Its current track has it weakening over cooler waters through early next week. It will likely impact Ireland by Tuesday with gusty winds, after shedding its tropical characteristics.

Ophelia joins the other major hurricanes of 2017: Harvey, Irma, Jose, Lee and Maria. To be classified as a "Major Hurricane," it must reach Category 3 with winds over 110 MPH.

There is one area a bit closer to home that we are keeping our eye on. It is currently a disorganized cluster of storms over the Leeward Islands. It won't be in a favorable area for development this weekend, but something we will keep our eye on into early next week. The next name on the storm list is "Phillipe."

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30th, so although things appear to be quieting down, we still have a month and a half left. Have the WMBF First Alert Weather App handy to keep up to date so there are no surprises out at sea.