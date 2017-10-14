TROPICS: Hurricane Ophelia is Weakening, Takes Aim at Ireland

Surfside Beach is still recovering from Hurricane Matthew. It’s been exactly one year since the category 1 storm flattened dunes and destroyed the town’s iconic pier.
“It was far more severe than I expected it to be,” said Gary Lashua.
Surfside Beach resident, Gary Lashua, rode out the storm at his home
With less than a month until election day, candidates for Myrtle Beach City Council took the stage at the Market Common Recreation Center to discuss their ideas for the city. Only seven out of the nine candidates were able to attend the event on Sunday. The candidates discussed a wide range of topics, from crime and businesses, to tourism and parking.
A three-car accident involving a Coast RTA bus has closed portions of Highway 501 northbound at Robert Grissom Parkway. According to Lt. Jon Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, there are multiple patients, however, no one is believed to have serious injuries. No one was trapped. Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.
Three people were shot in Lake City this afternoon, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is still in the early stages, and no additional information is available at this time. Check back for more information.
A Darlington County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Saturday, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. The deputy was not at fault, as he was struck after the other vehicle ran a red light. Both the deputy and the other driver were uninjured. The accident happened around the intersection of Center Road and Bobo Newsom Highway.
Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster's Ice Cream in Auburn.
