TROPICS: Hurricane Ophelia is Weakening, Takes Aim at Ireland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to churn, as Hurricane Ophelia is weakening to a Category 1 storm about 550 miles off the southern coast of Ireland.

As of Sunday evening, it has winds of 85 MPH in the middle of the Celtic Sea south of Ireland and the UK. It poses NO threat to us here in the Grand Strand, or even the North American Coast.

Its current track has it weakening over cooler waters through tomorrow. It will likely impact Ireland by tomorrow afternoon with gusty winds, after shedding its tropical characteristics.

There is one area a bit closer to home that we are keeping our eye on. It is currently a disorganized cluster of storms north of Puerto Rico. It won't be in a favorable area for development this weekend, but something we will keep our eye on through the week.

The current path has it turning out to sea towards Bermuda. The next name on the storm list is "Phillipe."

Even though it's weakened, Ophelia's Cat 3 strength yesterday let it join the other major hurricanes of 2017: Harvey, Irma, Jose, Lee and Maria. To be classified as a "Major Hurricane," it must reach Category 3 with winds over 110 MPH.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30th, so although things appear to be quieting down, we still have a month and a half left. Have the WMBF First Alert Weather App handy to keep up to date so there are no surprises out at sea.