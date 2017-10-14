Darlington County Sheriff's patrol car struck by driver who ran red light

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident Saturday, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was not at fault, as he was struck after the other vehicle ran a red light.

Both the deputy and the other driver were uninjured.

The accident happened around the intersection of Center Road and Bobo Newsom Highway.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently handling the investigation into this accident.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.