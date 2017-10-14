No one injured after house fire in Forestbrook, cause under inve - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

No one injured after house fire in Forestbrook, cause under investigation

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews worked to put out a house fire Saturday afternoon, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue 

The call came in shortly after 12:00 for a house fire with visible flames at 3860 Camden Drive in Forestbrook. It was under control in about 30 minutes. 

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

