No one injured after house fire in Forestbrook, cause under investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews worked to put out a house fire Saturday afternoon, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue

The call came in shortly after 12:00 for a house fire with visible flames at 3860 Camden Drive in Forestbrook. It was under control in about 30 minutes.

@hcfirerescue on scene at 3860 CAMDEN DR with a single family home, reporting a Working Fire — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) October 14, 2017

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

