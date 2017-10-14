One in critical condition after car overturned on Highway 905

A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and injured on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens Saturday morning, confirmed an official with SCHP.More >>
Many questions remained after the departure of a high-ranking Horry County Police Department employee this summer.More >>
One person is in critical condition after an early morning wreck on Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The vehicle was overturned and the patient had to be extricated. The patient was then transported by helicopter to the hospital. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.More >>
Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
People who live in the Lee’s Landing area of Horry County are still recovering one year after Hurricane Matthew. The storm caused major flooding in the area in October 2016. Water levels reached as high as 15 feet.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
