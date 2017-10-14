One in critical condition after car overturned on Highway 905 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One in critical condition after car overturned on Highway 905

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist


HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person is in critical condition after an early morning wreck on Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle was overturned and the patient had to be extricated, and was transported to the hospital. A helicopter was requested.

