Pawleys Island man charged with felony DUI after striking SCHP trooper

Fire crews are working to battle a house fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire is located at 3860 Camden Drive. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and injured on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens Saturday morning, confirmed an official with SCHP.More >>
Many questions remained after the departure of a high-ranking Horry County Police Department employee this summer.More >>
One person is in critical condition after an early morning wreck on Highway 905 and Red Bluff Road, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The vehicle was overturned and the patient had to be extricated. The patient was then transported by helicopter to the hospital. Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.More >>
Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
