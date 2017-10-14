Highway Patrol trooper struck by vehicle on Hwy. 17 near Murrell - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Highway Patrol trooper struck by vehicle on Hwy. 17 near Murrells Inlet, suspect in custody

Larry Dominique Williams (Source: GCSO) Larry Dominique Williams (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was struck by a vehicle and injured on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens Saturday morning, confirmed an official with SCHP.

Cpl. Sonny Collins said the trooper was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper was assisting on a traffic stop when he was struck by another vehicle around 1:30 am. 

Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a suspect is in custody. He also said the trooper is expected to make a full recovery.

According to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Larry Dominique Williams, of Pawleys Island was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence. 

