Casting call for five short films happening Saturday at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those with starry eyes may want to get in line Saturday morning at The Market Common for an open casting call for five short films.

According to a press release, the casting call runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those 13 and older should line up for the auditions at Stage Left Theatre Company, located at 3064 Deville St.

The five short films will be screened at next April’s Myrtle Beach International Film Festival.

For more information, call (843) 497-0220 or click here.

