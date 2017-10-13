Residents opposed to mining in Red Bluff area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A proposed wet mining operation in Longs is causing the Red Bluff community to demand their voices be heard before a vote takes place.

Horry County Council had the resolution on the table at the Aug. 22 meeting and during public comment, people asked to have their own community meeting to learn about the project and give their opinion.

The project was deferred to the October meeting and there were almost 200 people at the community meeting in September, residents said.

The Red Bluff Road and S.C. 905 intersection is described as the hub of their community and they are very concerned about a proposed 34-acre mine to take it over.

“I’ve been here all my life, 62 years," said Mack Hutson. "I was born and raised about a half mile from the crossroads here.”

“I’ve been here all my life. I’m 48 years old and I’ve seen this community grow to where it’s at and I don’t want to see the future of it be destroyed because of a 34-acre mine,” said fellow resident Barry Todd.

A mining operation is the last thing they want to see come to Red Bluff community.

“If the folks would like to do something else with the property that will enhance the economic development of our community, hey we’d have no problem with that," Hutson said.

The community does not believe a mine is the answer. The proposed Red Bluff Rock Mine site rendering shows that once the mining operation is complete, the site would be reclaimed for 18-plus single family lots along S.C. 905 frontage and commercially developed too.

Hutson said he has done the research and that is not allowed by state law to have driveways and homes back up on the highway.

Todd lives just 300 feet away from where the mine site would be and he doesn't believe the zoning of the land was done properly like the company is claiming.

“What is the end result going to be? They tried to say houses will be here at the end, but we found out that won’t even pass code," he said. "It seems like a façade, you might say, to hide the truth of the matter. The mine isn’t the problem; it’s the location of the mine.”

The concern over all the water dumping that could lead to flooding surrounding Waccamaw River and Lees landing in Conway is always something the residents are afraid of.

Mike Wooten, the project's civil engineer who works for Red Bluff Rock LLC, said that no one would be able to see the mine, smell or hear it because of the buffers.

He said mining would take place five days a week, from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. There would be 10 trucks per hour that would produce 50 loads a day.

When asked why the Red Bluff location, Wooten said it has the highest grade aggregate that is approved by the S.C. Department of Transportation for digging underneath the ground, fill with water and then transport to any road, water or sewer job throughout Horry County.

He also believes this project would reduce the trucks on Horry County roads by one million in three years.

Danny Hardee, the District 10 county councilman who represents the Red Bluff community, said if his constituents are not happy with a mine and don't want to see one, then neither does he.

Horry County Council will hold their regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Council will bring forward a resolution, listen to the public and take a vote from there.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.