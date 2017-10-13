Police respond to reported robbery at apartment complex near CCU - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police respond to reported robbery at apartment complex near CCU, HGTC

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police have responded to a reported robbery at University Suites near Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College, according to Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter.

University Suites is located off Technology Boulevard in Conway. CCU officers are assisting with the incident. 

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for the latest.

