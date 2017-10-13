Police respond to reported robbery at apartment complex near CCU, HGTC

A proposed wet mining operation in Longs is causing the Red Bluff community to demand their voices be heard before a vote takes place.More >>
Police have responded to a reported robbery at University Suites near Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College, according to Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter.More >>
Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Cees, a 3-year-old Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix, just returned from six weeks of class with his handler, Master Cpl. Chris Smith.More >>
A vehicle struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on Highway 501 in the Lake Busbee area at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning, according to SCHP.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
