Week 8 action kicks off Friday night across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Lewisville took on Lamar in Week 7 action. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – High school football in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee resumes Friday night with Week 8 action.

Here is a list of games scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Check back for scores.

GAME OF THE WEEK North Myrtle Beach Wilson Lugoff-Elgin Hartsville

Timmonsville

Lamar

Hannah-Pamplico

Lake View

Johnsonville

Latta

Loris

Georgetown

Lake City

Waccamaw

East Clarendon

Green Sea Floyds

Dillon

Aynor

South Florence

Conway

Marlboro County

Myrtle Beach

Andrews

Marion

Carolina Forest

Sumter

Darlington

Lakewood

Mullins

Kingstree

Creek Bridge

Hemingway

Dillon Christian

Christian Academy

John Paul II

King’s Academy

Lee Academy

Florence Christian

Thomas Sumter Academy

Trinity-Byrnes

The Carolina Academy

Pee Dee Academy

FROM THURSDAY

Socastee – 27

West Florence – 20

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.