Restaurant Scorecard: Broken ceiling tiles in one spot, a near perfect score at another

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Whether you're looking for sushi or steaks this weekend, both are covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

Sundown Restaurant and Pub at 810 Surfside Drive in Surfside Beach starts this report with a score of 82.

Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control cited the restaurant for not having a certified person in charge present, a consecutive violation. They also found foods stored at improper temperatures.

The eatery and pub serves everything from pork chops to meatloaf.

If you're looking for sushi, CO Sushi at 3098 Deville Street in The Market Common scored a 90. Inspectors took off a few points for improper food temperatures. Points were also deducted for one of the dish washing machines, but the restaurant retains an A grade.

The staff said their menu is full of bright, bold flavors from Southeast Asia that everyone can enjoy, with happy hour seven days a week.

Looking for a sizzler or seafood? Angus Steakhouse at 2011 S. Kings Hwy., in Myrtle Beach scored a 92, earning the eatery an A grade. Inspectors did report a couple issues, such as a problem with the dish washing machine.

They also found problems with a drawer that was wrapped with string. Staff also noticed ceiling tiles in the wait-staff area have fallen through due to a water leak, exposing wiring and insulation above.

The highest score this week is a 97 that goes to California Dreaming at 10429 U.S. 17 in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant is said to serve a mix of hearty American classics and notable favorites, like the California Dreaming salad.

The only issue inspectors found there was some food stored at improper temperatures.

Each establishment is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for diners to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.