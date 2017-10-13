Myrtle Beach Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

A new K-9 officer has started at the Myrtle Beach Police Department. (Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new officer has reported for duty at the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, Cees, a 3-year-old Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix, just returned from six weeks of class with his handler, Master Cpl. Chris Smith.

The K-9 officer is trained in drug detection, tracking, article searches and criminal apprehension, according to city officials. Specifically, the dog can detect odors of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

