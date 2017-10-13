'That's river life:' Lee’s Landing gets back on its feet one year after Hurricane Matthew

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
People who live in the Lee’s Landing area of Horry County are still recovering one year after Hurricane Matthew. The storm caused major flooding in the area in October 2016. Water levels reached as high as 15 feet.More >>
Those with starry eyes may want to get in line Saturday morning at The Market Common for an open casting call for five short films.More >>
A proposed wet mining operation in Longs is causing the Red Bluff community to demand their voices be heard before a vote takes place.More >>
Police have responded to a reported robbery at University Suites near Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College, according to Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter.More >>
Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
