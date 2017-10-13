Myrtle Beach firefighters selling t-shirts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is selling t-shirts throughout the month of October to promote breast cancer research and awareness.

According to a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, the MBFD has pink and gray t-shirts for sale in recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The sizes are small through 3XL.

Short-sleeve tees cost $20 each, while long-sleeve tees cost $25.

Call (843) 918-1102 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.