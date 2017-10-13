FIRST ALERT: Pesky clouds at times this weekend, eyes on the next cold front

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A weak cold front has ushered in slightly cooler and less humid weather for the weekend, and another, much stronger, cold front will bring a big drop in temperatures and humidity by early next week.

Pesky clouds at times will give way to areas of dense fog developing tonight with temperatures cooler than the last several nights. Readings by daybreak on Saturday will range from the lower to middle 60s inland to the mid and upper 60s across the Grand Strand.

Saturday will start off with areas of dense fog in the morning that will give way to mostly cloudy skies through midday. Skies will brighten at times in the afternoon, but stubborn clouds will remain at times. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

Sunday will see another round of morning fog, but much more sunshine by the afternoon along with warmer temperatures - reaching the lower to middle 80s.

A strong cold front ushers in a return to much more fall-like weather by early next week. The front will bring a brief chance of a shower or storm on Monday followed by bright sunshine and crisp weather the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with nighttime temperatures dropping all the way into the upper 40s and lower 50s.