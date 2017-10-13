A Surfside Beach woman took on Austin Rogers this week on 'Jeopardy!'

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One Surfside Beach resident took her smarts all the way to California – for an appearance on Jeopardy!

Lisa Burgess, a retired teacher, was a contestant on Jeopardy this past week.

Burgess started off strong, earning $1,800 on a sitcom category. After the first round, she had earned $2,800. When it was all said and done, she walked away with third place, earning her $1,000.

“What do you do after losing on Jeopardy? You go to Hollywood and Disneyland!” Burgess said.

Burgess was up against Austin Rogers, who was on a 11-day week streak when she faced him.

Rogers, a bartender from New York City, lost two days later, but scored a total of $411,000. He lost by only $51.

Related story: Standout 'Jeopardy!' player's streak ends with narrow loss

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.