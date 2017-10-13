Reported shooting prompts CCU to issue 'shelter in place' order for students; all clear now given

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An "all clear" has been given after officials with Coastal Carolina University issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.

The order was placed on the campus’ social media channels shortly before 4 p.m. Everyone was told to shelter in place until further notice.

Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter said there was an incident near Bayside Avenue in which a person was shot. While someone was driving the victim to the hospital, they stopped on the back side of campus for reasons unknown, she added.

According to Carter, the driver of the vehicle then left the shooting victim in the car. EMS has since taken that person to the hospital.

Incident on campus is now contained. LEOs on scene. All Clear. Resume normal operations. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) October 13, 2017

