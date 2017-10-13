Police continue to investigate Conway shooting that prompted a CCU lockdown

Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
People who live in the Lee's Landing area of Horry County are still recovering one year after Hurricane Matthew. The storm caused major flooding in the area in October 2016. Water levels reached as high as 15 feet.
Those with starry eyes may want to get in line Saturday morning at The Market Common for an open casting call for five short films.
A proposed wet mining operation in Longs is causing the Red Bluff community to demand their voices be heard before a vote takes place.
Police have responded to a reported robbery at University Suites near Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College, according to Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.
Eric Dungey threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Murphy kicked a tiebreaking field goal in the fourth quarter, and Syracuse stunned No. 2 Clemson 27-24.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.
Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci was last seen on October 12 around 8:15 a.m.
