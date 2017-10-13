All clear given after reported shooting prompts CCU to issue 'shelter in place' order

Police responded to CCU following a reported shooting that led to a shelter in place order being issued. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An "all clear" has been given after officials with Coastal Carolina University issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.

The order was placed on the campus’ social media channels shortly before 4 p.m. Everyone was told to shelter in place until further notice.

Conway Police Capt. Tammy Carter said there was an incident near Bayside Avenue in which a person was shot. While someone was driving the victim to the hospital, they stopped on the back side of campus for reasons unknown, she added.

According to Carter, the driver of the vehicle then left the shooting victim in the car. EMS has since taken that person to the hospital.

A WMBF News crew on campus captured video of police taking a man into custody. At this time, it is unknown if that person is connected to the reported shooting.

A source inside CCU's Arcadia Hall told a WMBF reporter that a gun was found inside, leading to police being called in.

Check back for further details.

Incident on campus is now contained. LEOs on scene. All Clear. Resume normal operations. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) October 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.