TUESDAY AT 11: How a former HCPD deputy chief got full benefits despite accusations of lying

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Many questions remained after the departure of a high-ranking Horry County Police Department employee this summer.

In August, it was revealed that former deputy chief Maurice Jones resigned after an investigation revealed he lied about ordering an employee to drop 53 open investigations.

According to Jones, he didn’t resign, but retired with full benefits.

WMBF News looked into how a high-ranking police official accused of lying could receive full benefits. Tune in Tuesday at 11 for a special report.

To see a full-screen timeline detailing Jones' departure from the HCPD this summer, click here.

