Horry County school cafeteria manager shares ‘Recipes for Success’ for school lunches

Officials with Coastal Carolina University have issued a “shelter in place” order Friday afternoon.More >>
One Surfside Beach resident took her smarts all the way to California – for an appearance on Jeopardy! Lisa Burgess, a retired teacher, was a contestant on Jeopardy this past week. Burgess started off strong, earning $1,800 on a sitcom category. After the first round, she had earned $2,800. When it was all said and done, she walked away with third place, earning her $1,000.More >>
A vehicle struck two pedestrians on Highway 501 South Friday morning and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Friday morning. One pedestrian was killed. Horry County Coroner confirmed the victim was a man, and a Myrtle Beach resident. The other victim, identified as a 42-year-old woman, was taken to Conway Medical Center with minor injuries.More >>
Horry County Schools are celebrating National School Lunch Week by highlighting St. James Intermediate cafeteria manager, Ms. Tory Gibson. The kids and teachers know her as Ms. Tory and her passion is to change the way people typically think about school cafeteria lunch.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
