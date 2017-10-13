Victim of shooting near Hartsville arrested after authorities find drugs, gun in car

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who was shot last Monday morning in the Hartsville area has been arrested and charged after officials searched his vehicle and found cocaine and a handgun, according to a news release.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the October 2 shooting on Blanding Drive, the release states. A search warrant was issued to search the vehicle of the victim of the shooting, who was taken to the hospital last week with non-life-threatening injuries. Inside the vehicle, investigators found about 18.5 grams of cocaine and a handgun.

On October 12, investigators took 41-year-old Zaries Kenyatta Huggins, of Hartsville, into custody, the release states. Huggins was the victim of the shooting, and the drugs and handgun were found inside his vehicle. He has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $17,000 surety bond.

Huggins pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery in 1998, one count of distribution of cocaine base within proximity of a school in 2010, and one count of distribution of crack cocaine within proximity of a school in 2010, according to public records.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4501, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

