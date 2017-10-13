Man sentenced to 10 years after deadly 2015 assault at Broadway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man sentenced to 10 years after deadly 2015 assault at Broadway at the Beach

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Philip Guderyon (Source:15th Circuit Solicitor's Office) Philip Guderyon (Source:15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison related to a 2015 assault and battery at Broadway at the Beach.

Philip Guderyon, 34, of Wellington, Florida, was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The charge resulted from the Oct. 17, 2015 assault of Justin Hodges, who died from a punch that caused a traumatic brain injury while inside Carlos ‘N’ Charlie's. Evidence presented at trial showed Guderyon walking up to Hodges and punching him in the head while he spoke to a friend of Guderyon. The attack was unprovoked. Hodges died of injuries sustained in the incident on Oct. 25, 2015, the press release states. 

The Honorable Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Guderyon to 10 years in prison following the conviction.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Florence County continues repairs one year after Hurricane Matthew

    Florence County continues repairs one year after Hurricane Matthew

    Friday, October 13 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-10-13 17:31:04 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The last of Hurricane Mathew debris is being hauled off after the City of Florence just finished collection one month ago. While the city is no longer dealing with issues we saw at the height of the storm, there are some lingering impacts and one is concern from the public.

    More >>

    The last of Hurricane Mathew debris is being hauled off after the City of Florence just finished collection one month ago. While the city is no longer dealing with issues we saw at the height of the storm, there are some lingering impacts and one is concern from the public.

    More >>

  • Pennsylvania murder suspect awaits extradition in Conway

    Pennsylvania murder suspect awaits extradition in Conway

    Friday, October 13 2017 1:19 PM EDT2017-10-13 17:19:48 GMT
    Left: Matthew Darby, Right: Alina Sheykhet. (Source: Action 4 News Pittsburgh)Left: Matthew Darby, Right: Alina Sheykhet. (Source: Action 4 News Pittsburgh)

    A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.

    More >>

    A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man sentenced to 10 years after deadly 2015 assault at Broadway at the Beach

    Man sentenced to 10 years after deadly 2015 assault at Broadway at the Beach

    Friday, October 13 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-10-13 16:13:54 GMT
    Philip Guderyon (Source:15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)Philip Guderyon (Source:15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

    A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison related to a 2015 assault and battery at Broadway at the Beach. Philip Guderyon, 34, of Wellington, Florida, was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>

    A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison related to a 2015 assault and battery at Broadway at the Beach. Philip Guderyon, 34, of Wellington, Florida, was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly