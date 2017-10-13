Man sentenced to 10 years after deadly 2015 assault at Broadway at the Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison related to a 2015 assault and battery at Broadway at the Beach.

Philip Guderyon, 34, of Wellington, Florida, was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The charge resulted from the Oct. 17, 2015 assault of Justin Hodges, who died from a punch that caused a traumatic brain injury while inside Carlos ‘N’ Charlie's. Evidence presented at trial showed Guderyon walking up to Hodges and punching him in the head while he spoke to a friend of Guderyon. The attack was unprovoked. Hodges died of injuries sustained in the incident on Oct. 25, 2015, the press release states.

The Honorable Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Guderyon to 10 years in prison following the conviction.

