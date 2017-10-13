Man sentenced to 10 years after deadly 2015 assault at Broadway at the Beach

The last of Hurricane Mathew debris is being hauled off after the City of Florence just finished collection one month ago. While the city is no longer dealing with issues we saw at the height of the storm, there are some lingering impacts and one is concern from the public.More >>
A man wanted for the murder of a University of Pittsburgh student has been apprehended in Myrtle Beach. Matthew Darby, 21, was captured Wednesday morning. He is wanted for allegedly killing his former girlfriend Sunday morning in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison related to a 2015 assault and battery at Broadway at the Beach. Philip Guderyon, 34, of Wellington, Florida, was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
Downtown Florence is hosting a 2017 “Oktoberfest” celebration on October 14 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the 100 Block of South Dargan Street, according to a press release.
The evening’s activities include an all-breed dog costume contest, beer barrel races, live music and more. German food, beer and fine wine will also be served.More >>
Myrtle Beach city employees gathered Thursday at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center for the annual city staff health care fair. The highlight of the event came when Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Alvin Payne spent time in a dunk tank. To encourage participation, city employees voted between Payne and Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock, and Payne was the lucky “winner.”More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
