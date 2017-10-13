Long Avenue closed at Grier Swamp in Conway due to flooding

Downtown Florence is hosting a 2017 “Oktoberfest” celebration on October 14 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the 100 Block of South Dargan Street, according to a press release.
The evening’s activities include an all-breed dog costume contest, beer barrel races, live music and more. German food, beer and fine wine will also be served.More >>
Myrtle Beach city employees gathered Thursday at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center for the annual city staff health care fair. The highlight of the event came when Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Alvin Payne spent time in a dunk tank. To encourage participation, city employees voted between Payne and Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock, and Payne was the lucky “winner.”More >>
Long Avenue at Grier Swamp is closed in both directions Friday due to water in the roadway, according to a news release from the Conway Police Department. Those traveling in that area are asked to seek an alternate route. Conway officials will continue to monitor this area and provide any updates.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man been sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Michael Maxfield, 34 of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to the charges before the Honorable Circuit Judge Larry B. Hyman, according to David P. Caraker Jr. who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.More >>
The Hampton Point Subdivision, is still working to find a solution to a big problem Hurricane Matthew left behind one year ago. The community once had a lake, but a damn breach has left a large overgrown mud hole. “We had a little pier area, we would just sit and look at the lake. We had ducks and geese people would feed them with their children it was beautiful,” Linda Lacey who lives in the neighborhood said.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.More >>
