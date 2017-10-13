'Dunk-a-Chief' lands Myrtle Beach Fire Chief in dunk tank

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city employees gathered Thursday at Pepper Geddings Recreation Center for the annual city staff health care fair.

The highlight of the event came when Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Alvin Payne spent time in a dunk tank.

To encourage participation, city employees voted between Chief Payne and Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock, and Chief Payne was the lucky “winner.”

It was up to Chief Prock to throw the softballs at the target to dunk Chief Payne – who kept uniform shirt on in tank.

Chief Payne was a good sport and said the water wasn’t too cold.

