Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 10 years on drug charges

By Nick Doria, Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man been sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Michael Maxfield, 34 of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to the charges before the Honorable Circuit Judge Larry B. Hyman, according to David P. Caraker Jr. who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.   

Judge Hyman sentenced Maxfield to 10 years in prison as a result of his guilty plea. 

